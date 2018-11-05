Stranger than fiction

Minnesota native Erin Lee Carr did a terrific job of documenting the bizarre relationship between Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her mother, Dee Dee, in HBO's 2017 "Mommy Dead and Dearest," but that didn't deter the production of "Gypsy's Revenge," a two-hour film about the motivations behind a twist-turning murder case.

8 p.m., Investigation Discovery

Class is in session

John Leguizamo has had a solid career as a film actor, but he's really at his best when staging one of his one-man shows for Broadway. His latest, the Tony-nominated "Latin History for Morons," traces 3,000 years of his people's heritage, served up as a life lesson to his bullied son.

Now streaming on Netflix

As it happens

For the 18th time since he took over "The Late Show," Stephen Colbert will broadcast live Tuesday (10:35 p.m., WCCO, Ch. 4), this time so he can mug as the midterm election results roll in. He's not the only one flying without a net. "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" (10 p.m., Comedy Central) and "Late Night With Seth Meyers" (11:35 p.m., KARE, Ch. 11) are also doing live editions.

Neal Justin