Lame duck

"House of Cards" was never a great series, but viewers could usually take pleasure in watching Kevin Spacey share his evil plans directly into the camera. That perverse joy is missing — and not just because the show's now-disgraced star is missing. As the new Commander-in-Chief, Robin Wright doesn't seem to be having much fun; it's doubtful you will, either.

Now streaming on Netflix

All for you

While we wait for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to get its act together and finally welcome Janet Jackson into the fold (she's currently nominated for the third time), we'll have to settle for watching her get the Global Icon award during the "MTV EMAs," taking place in Bilbao, Spain. Jackson is expected to perform a medley of her hits.

6 p.m. Sunday, MTV

Supreme court

"Shut Up and Dribble" looks at politics and professional basketball, and how such superstars as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan and executive producer LeBron James have made different decisions at the crossroads. You don't need to be an NBA fanatic to take a front-row seat for all three parts of this riveting documentary.

8 p.m. Saturday, Showtime

Neal Justin