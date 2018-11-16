Going my way

Creator and star Desiree Akhavan flips the script in "The Bisexual" by having her newly single character slowly admit to friends — and herself — that she's not only attracted to women. The show's bold premise isn't peppered with nearly enough laughs, although you'll likely get a kick out of the sarcastic sidekick played by Saskia Chana.

Now streaming on Hulu

Steve Almighty

Steve Carell was passed over when he auditioned for "Saturday Night Live," although his wife, Nancy Walls, made the cut (she lasted only one season). Despite the oversight — and the pink slip for his beloved — the red-hot actor is back for a third time as host. Ella Mai is the musical guest.

10:30 p.m. Saturday, KARE, Ch.11

That's amore

HBO attempts to keep up with Netflix's mission to entice a more global audience with the debut of "My Brilliant Friend," the pay channel's first non-English original series in prime time. Italy is the setting for this look at the long, complicated relationship between two women. New episodes will also air on Mondays.

8 p.m. Sunday, HBO

Neal Justin