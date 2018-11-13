Father and son

Christopher Guest and Judd Apatow have great taste — and not just in comedy. Both are fans of singer/songwriter Loudon Wainwright III, and they’ve put their considerable muscle behind “Surviving Twin,” a film of the singer’s onstage tribute to his father, a columnist for Life magazine. Those unfamiliar with Wainwright’s keen wit and brutal honesty are in for a treat.

Now streaming on Netflix

Westside story

“Westside” combines the golden years of “The Real World” with the golden era of music videos by following a group of ambitious young artists hoping to break big in Hollywood. Those who expect their reality series to run on catfights will be disappointed, but pop music lovers should fall in love with the should-be stars and their sexy performances.

Now streaming on Netflix

Lost in space

“Origin” is another ambitious effort by YouTube to compete with Netflix and Amazon. In this series, Natalia Tena (“Game of Thrones”) and Tom Felton (“Harry Potter”) find themselves waking up too early on a spaceship headed toward a faraway planet. Let’s hope they fare better than Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt did in “Passengers.”

Now streaming at YouTube/com/originseries

Neal Justin