Bad girls

No one creates more deliciously devious TV characters than writer/actress Julia Davis, who first got us rooting for the bad gal in 2004’s “Nighty Night.” In her latest project, “Sally4Ever,” she plays a con artist who disrupts the life of a milquetoast Brit (Catherine Shepherd) with devastating — and hilarious — results. The sitcom is paired with “Camping,” which is appropriate since the Jennifer Garner-led sitcom is based on Davis’ British version.

9:30 p.m. Sun., HBO

I’ll be there for you

One reason Megyn Kelly never fit in on the NBC morning shift was that she didn’t come across as empathetic enough. That was never a problem for former “Today” co-host Ann Curry, who has found her calling in “We’ll Meet Again,” a series in which she reunites people with life-alternating connections, her heart on her sleeve the entire process. In the Season 2 premiere, Minnesotan Roger Wagner gets a chance to thank the surgeon who saved his life during the Vietnam War.

7 p.m. Tue., TPT, Ch. 2

Purple-ish

You may think you’re burned out on Prince tributes, but the 100th episode of “Black-ish” gives you plenty of reasons to go crazy again. In an effort to educate the twins about His Purpleness, the Johnsons imagine themselves in music videos for “Kiss,” “Erotic City” and other classics. It’s a chance for the cast to play dress-up — and for you to fall in love with a local hero all over again. For a behind-the-scenes look at the episode, see Monday’s Variety section.

7 p.m. Wed., KSTP, Ch. 5

Neal Justin