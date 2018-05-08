Prehistoric days

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” doesn’t roar into theaters until June 22, leaving you ample time to go back and watch the original. “Jurassic Park” may not be Steven Spielberg’s most ambitious outing, but the 1993 thriller still dazzles, even without Chris Pratt around to do his impression of Indiana Jones.

6:05 p.m., USA

Ominous clouds

Those tired of hearing their stomachs churn from the gruesome deaths on “The Walking Dead” are advised to trade in their barf bags for umbrellas. The Danish series “The Rain” imagines an apocalypse in which bacteria-carrying showers wipe out most of civilization, leaving two teenage siblings to fend for themselves against the elements and scavengers. It’s a chilling scenario, but it shouldn’t keep you up all night.

Now streaming on Netflix

Alba August in “The Rain” Netflix

The cat’s meow

Antonio Banderas is doing his best to show off the sexy side of Pablo Picasso in National Geographic’s continuing miniseries “Genius,” but the actor will never be as sultry as he was in 2011’s “Puss in Boots,” the “Shrek” spinoff that never had you missing the green ogre. The long-anticipated “Puss in Boots 2: Nine Lives & 40 Thieves” is now not expected to be released until 2021.

8:01 p.m., Freeform

Neal Justin





