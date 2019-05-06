Two broken girls

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini are very much alive and kicking in “Dead to Me,” a deliciously dark new comedy about two women who bond over grief, wine and reruns of “The Facts of Life.” Creator Liz Feldman throws in some twists even Sherlock Holmes wouldn’t see coming.

Now streaming on Netflix

We are family

“Foster” pays a heartfelt tribute to folks in the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, struggling to place kids who have had more than a few bad breaks. Lots of heroes emerge in this documentary, especially foster parent Earcylene Beavers, who deserves a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

7 p.m. HBO

Texas toast

“The Real Housewives” brand extends itself with the San Antonio-set “Texicanas.” The premiere tries its best to draw us into the socialites’ circle, but even a few margaritas won’t convince you to stay for the rest of the party.

9 p.m. Bravo

Neal Justin