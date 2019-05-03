Two broken girls

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini are very much alive and kicking in “Dead to Me,” a deliciously dark new comedy about two women who bond over grief, wine and reruns of “The Facts of Life.” Creator Liz Feldman throws in some twists that even Sherlock Holmes wouldn’t see coming.

Now streaming on Netflix

Darkness falls

Grim only begins to describe the tone in “Chernobyl,” a five-part miniseries on the 1986 nuclear accident and how Russian bureaucrats made matters even worse. The details behind the disaster get a little wonky, but even viewers who got C’s in high school chemistry will appreciate the urgent performances from Jared Harris, Emily Watson and Stellan Skarsgard.

8 p.m. Monday, HBO

I’ll drink to that

“State of the Union” may have a unique format — 10-minute episodes that revolve almost solely around a husband and wife catching a quick drink before their weekly counseling sessions — but the series resonates due to the ol’ fashioned witty dialogue penned by Nick Hornby (“High Fidelity”). Stars Rosamund Pike and Chris O’Dowd may not be the ideal married couple, but they’re just the kind of smart company you hope to sidle up next to at your local pub.

9 p.m. Monday, Sundance

Neal Justin