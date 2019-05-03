The aftermath

"Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact" follows a game-changing documentary that finally convinced many naysayers that the award-winning performer is far from innocent. (His interview with Gayle King didn't help his cause, either.) Soledad O'Brien hosts this look at the influence of the film that helped land its executive producer, Dream Hampton, on Time magazine's list of the 100 Most Influential People.

9 p.m. Saturday, Lifetime

Turning back time

The music bio "Cher — Do You Believe?" lacks a satisfying amount of song excerpts, movie clips or interviews with marquee names. But as an opening act to the legend's May 18 appearance at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center, it more than fits the bill.

8 p.m. Sunday, Reelz

Under African skies

"Music For Mandela: Minnesota Orchestra in South Africa" offers a front-row seat for the institution's historic overseas trip, the first time any major U.S. orchestra had toured the country. The documentary includes commentary from Star Tribune arts reporter Jenna Ross and images from staff photographer Leila Navidi.

10 p.m. Sunday, TPT, Ch. 2; 9:30 p.m. Monday, TPT Life

Neal Justin