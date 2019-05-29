Assist man

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" may not have remained a late-night mainstay if it weren't for the supersmart decision to give the program a prime-time slot before NBA Finals games. The tradition continues for the 12th year in a row. Expect lots of big-name guest stars and sports-related surprises.

7 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5

Pride (in the name of love)

YouTube is making available three new documentaries to help shine the light on LGBTQ issues, starting with "State of Pride," which follows advocate Raymond Braun as he travels the nation to see how people in Utah, San Francisco and Alabama celebrate Pride. The trio of films will also include a look back at the Stonewall uprising and a profile of vlogger Gigi Gorgeous.

Now streaming on YouTube Premium

Come and play

Big Bird may seem like a gentle soul, but I expect him to be one fierce bird when he faces off against "Rushmore" actor Jason Schwartzman in a new episode of "Lip Sync Battle." Other guest competitors this summer include the hosts of "American Ninja Warrior" and cast members for "Ray Donovan."

9 p.m., Paramount

Neal Justin