The 10th season of “MasterChef” kicks off with 36 contestants in the kitchen, including two Minnesotans. Minneapolis yoga instructor Vivian Aronson and St. Paul’s Windy Ross, who works as a child protection supervisor, will vie for Gordon Ramsay’s affection and a $250,000 prize.

7 p.m. KMSP, Ch. 9

“Archer” will never grow stale, as long as creator Adam Reed keeps rebooting the animated series in different settings. This time around, the narcissistic secret agent gets lost in space, which isn’t the most innovative idea. But it’s still naughty fun to watch the gang make boneheaded decisions that would cause Mr. Spock’s head to explode.

9 p.m. FXX

It’s only been eight years since “Medium” went off the air, but I guess it’s not too soon for network TV to give the concept another shot. The new series may be called “The InBetween,” but it’s basically just a continuation of the Patricia Arquette drama. This time around, Harriet Dyer plays the crime-fighter who sees dead people, including a dude who seems to be channeling Robert De Niro’s character from “Cape Fear.”

9 p.m. KARE, Ch. 11

