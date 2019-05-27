But seriously, folks

It takes work to be a dummy. That's the theme of "Jeff Dunham: Talking Heads," a thorough biography of the ventriloquist who isn't shy about talking back to his critics. That's followed by another engaging profile, "Jeff Foxworthy: Stand Up Guy," in which the comedian breaks down the financial advantages of knowing you're a redneck.

7 p.m. A&E

Campaign trail

If Beto O'Rourke manages to stay in the presidential race, folks may be tempted to play "Running With Beto" at the Democratic National Convention. Filmmaker David Modigliani is clearly a fan, which may explain why he was granted such incredible access, including a visit to the Texan's home right after his loss to incumbent Ted Cruz in the U.S. Senate race.

7 p.m. HBO

I write the songs

John Legend, Meghan Trainor and Macklemore are among the big names helping songwriters get their big break in "Songland," network TV's latest attempt to cash in on the reality-competition genre. Adam Levine is among the executive producers. The premiere is preceded at 7 p.m. by the season premiere of "America's Got Talent" with new host Terry Crews. Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough join the judges' panel.

9 p.m. KARE, Ch. 11

Neal Justin