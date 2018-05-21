Down and out

With all the success "Roseanne" has had in its comeback season, you'd think the Conner family would be dancing on their ratty sofa. But the sitcom has always worked best when the family is in dire straits, which is certainly the case in the season finale. John Goodman is particularly strong in this episode as he realizes he must burn his best friend to pay for his wife's medical bills.

7 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5

Book worms

Meredith Vieira takes a break from asking people if they want to be a millionaire to lead "The Great American Read," an eight-part celebration of the most beloved books among Americans. A quick glance at the list indicates that popularity trumped literary merit ("Fifty Shades of Grey" made the cut), but the series should still offer plenty of smart recommendations for your summer browsing.

7 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Graduation day

The series finale of "The Middle" is titled "Heck of a Ride," an apt description for what the Midwestern-rooted family sitcom gave its small but loyal fan base. The show never got its proper due, but maybe Emmy voters will throw a bone to star Patricia Heaton — or her on-screen daughter Eden Sher — as a going-away present.

7:30 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5

Neal Justin