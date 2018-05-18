Together again

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards offer dream teams for two generations. Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato will duet on their new single, “Fall in Line,” while Salt-N-Pepa will perform with En Vogue. Icon winner Janet Jackson won’t need any additional star power when she makes her first TV performance in nine years.

7 p.m. Sun., KARE, Ch. 11

Over there

Viewers still suffering from Obama withdrawal will get their fix with the documentary “The Final Year,” which looks at peace efforts just before the changing of the guard. Barack Obama gets a lot less camera time than Susan Rice, John Kerry and Samantha Power, but the former commander-in-chief steals the spotlight every time he fist-bumps his way into the proceedings.

7 p.m. Mon., HBO

A deal for you

The next time the “Absolutely Fabulous” gals throw a cocktail party, they’ll want to put Victoria Sandringham on the invite list. She’s the discount-furniture queen who successfully sells “Sando” as one of the summer’s must outrageous comedies. As played by Sacha Horler, Victoria halfheartedly tries to pitch her way back into the family after sleeping with her daughter’s boyfriend and treating the rest of the clan like mere extras in one of her TV commercials. Fans of Patsy and Edina — or “Arrested Development” — will be delighted by this Australian gem.

Starts streaming Mon. on Acorn TV

Neal Justin