Love in vain

The series “Remastered” has become must-see TV for music lovers as it finds new takes on familiar musicians. “Devil at the Crossroads” continues that tradition as it breaks down myths about both Robert Johnson and blues music in general. Keith Richards, Bonnie Raitt and various historians join us on the journey.

Now streaming on Netflix

Miss opportunity

Bloomington’s Cat Stanley, crowned Miss Minnesota Teen USA in 2014, tries to add an even more prestigious title to her collection by competing in the “2019 Miss USA” presented live from Reno, Nev. Nick and Vanessa Lachey return as hosts.

7 p.m., KMSP, Ch. 9

Out on the street

Each mouthwatering episode of “Street Food” takes viewers to a different city, where those preparing meals in modest kitchens are just as inventive, hardworking and passionate as the gourmet chefs down the street. Bangkok, New Delhi and Singapore are all on the itinerary in this series of 30-minute snacks.

Neal Justin