Phoebe Waller-Bridge proves she’s the hottest voice in TV Land with a new season of “Fleabag,” in which her sardonic, self-loathing cafe owner creates a holy mess by falling for a priest. Waller-Bridge left her job as head writer for “Killing Eve” to craft and star in this six-part follow-up, and while it isn’t as revolutionary as that BBC America thriller — or her original “Fleabag” play — it still seems like a savvy decision.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

Winter has come to “Game of Thrones” — and this time, we really mean it. The groundbreaking drama wraps up with a nearly 90-minute finale that should be explosive, assuming there was still a budget after last week’s game-changing episode. For my thoughts on how well the series wrapped up, visit startribune.com shortly after the dust settles.

8 p.m. Sun., HBO

“Live in Front of an Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ ” offers contemporary stars like Woody Harrelson and Kerry Washington an opportunity to play in the ’70 TV sandbox by helping to re-create two classic episodes, both directed by James Burrows. There’s a lot to look forward to in this groovy experiment, not the least of which will be watching Will Ferrell take on the role of George Jefferson’s neighbor Tom Willis.

7 p.m. Wed., KSTP, Ch. 5

Neal Justin