'Til death do them part

Wedding bells are scheduled to ring for Alex (Justin Chambers) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) in the season finale of "Grey's Anatomy." About time. The Seattle Grace colleagues have been dating for five seasons. The episode must also find a way to honor Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew, who are leaving the series.

7 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5

Baby on board

"Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife" doesn't provide the same kick you got discovering her in 2016's "Baby Cobra," a sensation that instantly moved her to the front of the comedy class. But Wong is still pitch-perfect with her irreverent takes on motherhood and sudden fame. It does seem strange that she never references her current pregnancy, something she also ignored during her Minneapolis performances last year.

Now streaming on Netflix

High-profile citizen

Rose McGowan, whose fight for respect in Hollywood and beyond was chronicled in a January documentary, is back in "Citizen Rose," a three-part update that centers on the emotional toll she's taken in revisiting her painful past. The limited series includes footage from her confrontation with an audience member at a book signing, one that led to her canceling a book tour.

9 p.m., E!

Neal Justin