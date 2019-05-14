Summer lovin’

“Good Morning America” remains committed to its viewers waking up with some snap, crackle and pop. The show’s summer concert series kicks off with BTS performing from Central Park. Other top names on the docket through August include Ciara, Ellie Goulding and Lady Antebellum.

7 a.m. KSTP, Ch. 5

What’s cooking?

Fusion only begins to describe the menu for “MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown.” Boxing greats Evander Holyfield and Oscar De La Hoya; “Jersey Shore” besties Snooki and JWoww; and “Beverly Hills 90210” grad Tori Spelling are among those sharing a kitchen in this two-part competition.

7 p.m. KMSP, Ch. 9

Right to work

You’ll find yourself rooting for the protagonists in “The Employables,” a new docuseries that profiles job seekers who face challenges like autism and Tourette syndrome. You’ll also cheer for the businesses that give these applicants a chance — although one has to wonder how inviting they would be if the cameras weren’t rolling.

9 p.m. A&E

Neal Justin