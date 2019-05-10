Food for thought

“United Shades of America” lives up to its mission to expose viewers to misunderstood and underappreciated cultures with an episode devoted entirely to St. Paul’s Hmong community. Host W. Kamau Bell talks politics with Hmong-American leaders at Golden Thyme Coffee & Cafe, samples food at the Hmongtown Marketplace and visits the home of Union Kitchen chef Yia Vang in this appetizing hour.

9 p.m. Sun., CNN

Still the champ

Muhammad Ali is the best narrator of his own story in “What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali” — but wasn’t he always? Die-hard fans won’t learn anything new in Antoine Fuqua’s loving documentary, despite its three-hour running time, but it’s still a thrilla to watch how the legendary boxer used his charm, brains and wit to shake up the world.

7 p.m. Tue., HBO

The long goodbye

After a dozen seasons, “The Big Bang Theory” says goodbye — and it won’t be with a whimper. In addition to a one-hour finale, CBS will air a retrospective that pays tribute to TV’s most-watched sitcom and the entire cast will take one last bow on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” For more on the show’s cast and creators, see Wednesday’s Variety section.

7 p.m. Thu., WCCO, Ch. 4

Neal Justin