Child's play

In "The Society," St. Paul's Rachel Keller stars as a take-charge teenager who can't control the chaos when her small town turns into "Lord of the Flies." The series isn't nearly as impressive as Keller's other show, FX's "Legion," in large part because the writers don't really seem to understand today's youth. The idea that one student would be familiar with the 1972 film "The Poseidon Adventure" is more unbelievable than a world without adults.

Now streaming on Netflix

Dirty talk

The podcast "My Dad Wrote a Porno" has become somewhat of a phenomenon in the U.K. with celebrity followers like Michael Sheen and Emma Thompson giggling over comedian Jamie Morton's readings of his father's attempts to write erotica. This TV version, taped in London, isn't a step up, unless you really need to see Morton's face telegraph nausea in nine different ways.

9 p.m. Saturday, HBO

Love this, actually

Speaking of Emma Thompson, the Oscar winner makes her debut as host of "Saturday Night Live." It's about time. Joe Jonas, fresh off his marriage to "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner, joins his brothers for a couple of musical numbers.

10:30 p.m. Saturday, KARE, Ch. 11

Neal Justin