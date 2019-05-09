No speed limit

When it comes to cinematic car chases, you can't do much better than this gritty triple feature that kicks off with 1973's "The Seven-Ups" and then really kicks into high gear with 1971's "The French Connection" and 1968's "Bullitt."

7 p.m. Friday, TCM

Royal launchpad

It may seem a bit cocky for the hip-hop artists in "Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men" to be interviewed while sitting in thrones, but this four-part docuseries makes a solid case that the influential group deserves the royal treatment. Method Man and RZA are among the members looking back at their career, warts and all.

8 p.m. Friday, Showtime

Bell

The world's their stage

"Live From Lincoln Center" gives its regards to Broadway with three weeks of show tunes from some of theater's brightest new stars, starting with Cynthia Erivo, who won a Tony for her breakthrough role in "The Color Purple." Future installments feature Megan Hilty, who is joined by a couple of former "Wicked" co-stars, and Annaleigh Ashford who duets with guest star Jake Gyllenhaal.

9:30 p.m. Friday, TPT, Ch. 2

Food for thought

"United Shades of America" lives up to its mission to expose viewers to misunderstood and underappreciated cultures with an episode devoted entirely to St. Paul's Hmong community. Host W. Kamau Bell talks politics with Hmong-American leaders at Golden Thyme Coffee & Cafe, samples food at the Hmongtown Marketplace and visits the home of Union Kitchen chef Yia Vang in this appetizing hour.

9 p.m. Sunday, CNN

Neal Justin