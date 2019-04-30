Bad boy

“Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward” spotlights one of stand-up’s most callous comics as he defends his hobby of dropping babies, admits throwing rocks at the homes of Jehovah Witnesses and brags about taking a friend for an abortion. He’s Andrew Dice Clay, but with better material.

Now streaming on Netflix

Still in vogue

Mariah Carey and Madonna may not be dominating the charts like they once did, but they can still teach young divas a thing or two. Both artists will perform during the “2019 Billboard Music Awards” hosted by Kelly Clarkson. The field of award contenders is led by Cardi B with 21 nominations.

7 p.m. KARE, Ch. 11

Room for one more

Minneapolis native Genevieve Gorder, who bounces between projects more often than most of us change light bulbs, brings her keen eye to “Best Room Wins,” a new competition series in which two interior designers with big egos and small budgets take each other on. Gorder serves as the intimidating host.

9 p.m. Bravo

Neal Justin