Let's go crazy

Twin Cities Public Television has been putting an emphasis on Minnesota's musical past recently, with rich rewards for those who want to party like it's 1999. Its latest archaeological dig has turned up "Rave Un2 the Year 2000," Prince's legendary New Year's concert from Paisley Park with timeless hits and fan favorites like "Nothing Compares 2 U."

8 p.m. Saturday, TPT, Ch. 2

The long con

If you thought "Gandhi" was lengthy, try sitting through the setup for Ben Kingsley's latest project, "Perpetual Grace, LTD." The Oscar winner plays a religious leader who, along with his wife (Jacki Weaver), may or may not be the victims of the world's most ridiculous con game. The end of the first episode suggests that this could end up being a fun ride, but getting to that tease is a bit of a struggle.

8 p.m. Sunday, Epix

Journalism 101

Each episode of "The Weekly" follows New York Times reporters as they work a big story, starting with the exposure of a Louisiana private school that cooks the books to get its students into Ivy League universities. I'm all for series that champion journalism, but the half-hour format makes the craft look a little too slick and easy.

9 p.m. Sunday, FX (available Monday on Hulu)

Neal Justin