Good neighbor

“Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like,” a documentary marking the 50th anniversary of the influential children’s program, doesn’t offer much background information about its creator, but it’s a hoot to take a trip down memory lane with some celebrity fans, including former guest Yo-Yo Ma. Host Michael Keaton once worked on the show as a production assistant.

7 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Coming to America

You can see why the star of “Gad Elmaleh: American Dream” has been called the Jerry Seinfeld of France, especially when he explores the absurdities of everyday living. But in his first English-speaking special, Elmaleh proves he’s his own man with an animated approach to stand-up that owes as much to mime (or at least Cosmo Kramer) as it does to Seinfeld’s observational humor.

Now streaming on Netflix

The other side

“Hate Thy Neighbor,” in which British comedian Jamali Maddix spends time with folks he bumps heads with politically, has a lot in common with CNN’s “United Shades of America” with W. Kamau Bell, although Maddix is more of an observer than a debater. In this latest episode, he attends services with a Trump supporter, Pastor Mark Burns.

9 p.m., Viceland

Neal Justin