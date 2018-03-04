My city of ruins

"Flint Town," a documentary series that has all the heart and suspense of a scripted series, doesn't ignore the ongoing water crisis in Flint, Mich., but the directors dive deeper to show viewers how the city has been dealing for years with challenges, most notably an understaffed police force.

Now streaming on Netflix

He loves you, he loves you not

Prior Lake's Becca Kufrin may be front and center for the MOST DRAMATIC ENDING EVER to "The Bachelor." Us Weekly is reporting that in the two-part finale, race-car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. picked between Kufrin and Lauren Burnham — and then chased after the runner-up weeks later. Highlights from the change of heart will be followed on Tuesday night by host Chris Harrison's debriefing.

7 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5

Icing on the cake

Jimmy Fallon just can't get our state out of his system. The gold-medal-winning U.S. women's hockey team, which includes several Minnesota-raised players, will appear on "The Tonight Show," just weeks after the show wrapped up a live edition from Minneapolis. What do you want to bet that the game-addicted host sweet-talks them into a round of air hockey?

10:35 p.m., KARE, Ch. 11

Neal Justin