Heavyweight fight

The finest cast on television just got stronger with the addition of six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald to the second season of “The Good Fight.” She plays a former Justice Department attorney who joins the firm run by ex-husband Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo) , just one of the many conflicts that justify coughing up a few extra bucks for CBS Digital Access. The first few episodes lean to the silly side — Christine Baranski’s Diane Lockhart dropping acid? — but this “Good Wife” spinoff continues to be TV’s sharpest soap for grown-ups.

Now streaming on CBS All Access

Good neighbor

“Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like,” a documentary marking the 50th anniversary of the influential children’s program, doesn’t offer much background information about its creator, but it’s a hoot to take a trip down memory lane with some celebrity fans, including former guest Yo-Yo Ma, while host Michael Keaton once worked on the show as a production assistant.

7 p.m. Tuesday, TPT, Ch. 2

He loves you, he loves you not

Prior Lake’s Becca Kufrin may be front and center for the MOST DRAMATIC ENDING EVER to “The Bachelor.” US Weekly is reporting that in the two-part finale, race-car driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. picked between Kufrin and Lauren Burnham — and then chased after the runner-up weeks later. Highlights from the change of heart will be followed the next evening by host Chris Harrison’s debriefing.

7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, KSTP, Ch. 5

Neal Justin