A familiar face

Macalester College grad Danai Gurira, whose play “Familiar” opens at the Guthrie Theater on March 16, is among those being honored at the “Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.” The breakout star of “The Walking Dead” and “Black Panther” will be joined by Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe and Tessa Thompson.

9 p.m. Saturday, OWN

Nothing but net

After sitting out for the Winter Olympics, “Saturday Night Live” returns with three new episodes, starting with Charles Barkley as host. It’s the fourth time back for the basketball legend. He’ll be followed the next two weeks by Sterling K. Brown and Bill Hader.

10:30 p.m. Saturday, KARE, Ch. 11

Barkley

Joey’s joy ride

Matt LeBlanc’s current sitcom, “Man With a Plan,” may be running on empty, but he’s still a likable driving companion in a new season of “Top Gear.” In six new episodes, the former “Friends” stars joins Chris Harris and Rory Reid as they attempt to build the world’s fastest tractor, land a NASA research vehicle in a muscle car and figure out what Rachel ever really saw in Ross.

9:30 p.m. Saturday, BBC America