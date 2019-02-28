Give peace a chance

She'll never be a contender for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, but "Holly Near: Singing for Our Lives" argues that her lack of success on the pop charts is beside the point. This "American Masters" profile emphasizes her trailblazing contributions to various social movements, as well as a scene-stealing guest appearance on "The Partridge Family." Jane Fonda has plenty to say about her friend's antiwar stance, but is strangely mum on her on-screen chemistry with David Cassidy.

8 p.m. Friday, TPT, Ch. 2

Smooth criminal

When "Leaving Neverland" premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, counselors were stationed in the lobby to help attendees deal with the sordid accusations leveled at the late Michael Jackson. You may need a few therapy sessions of your own after watching this devastating breakdown of how the pop superstar allegedly used his charisma, star power and wealth to destroy not only young boys, but their entire families.

7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, HBO

Near

Hear her roar

"American Idol" introduces plenty of serious contenders in its two-hour premiere, but much of the episode consists of Katy Perry auditioning for her own sitcom. Watching the pop superstar stuff her face with potato chips or duck under the desk to avoid eye contact with a possessed contestant turns out to be more entertaining than enduring another TV karaoke session.

7 p.m. Sunday, KSTP, Ch. 5

Drawn to scale

If you're afraid of heights, the Oscar-winning documentary "Free Solo" is more harrowing than a "Halloween" marathon. The filmmakers themselves achieve great heights, even in "grounded" moments like when climber Alex Honnold scarfs down his dinner with a spatula. Read an interview with co-director Jimmy Chin — a Mankato native — in Sunday's Variety section.

8 p.m. Sunday, National Geographic

Neal Justin