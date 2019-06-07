Revolutionary road

When it comes to raising awareness of the dangers of climate change, Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio is becoming one of the movement’s more prominent town criers. “Ice on Fire,” which he co-produced and narrates, promises to offer innovative ways we could ward off the crisis. And it does — to a point. But you’ll still come away worrying that we’re all doomed.

7 p.m. Tue., HBO

Forever young

“Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story” will delight music fans with electric performances from the famous tour, with the ringmaster slipping into his most enigmatic and energetic persona. But be wary of taking director Martin Scorsese’s documentary as gospel. One of the “experts” reflecting on Dylan’s relationship with former President Jimmy Carter is Jack Tanner, the fictional candidate in Robert Altman’s HBO mockumentary “Tanner ’88.” Walker Art Center will host a screening on Tuesday. For more, see Wednesday’s Variety.

Starts streaming Wed. on Netflix

Growing up

In the fourth season of “Baskets,” Chip (Zach Galifianakis) is getting his act together — sort of. While his rodeo clown is relying less on his doting mom (Minnesota favorite son Louie Anderson), he still can’t walk through a department store without knocking over the mannequins. The series isn’t as outrageous as it once was, but it’s twice as sweet.

9 p.m. Thu., FX

Neal Justin