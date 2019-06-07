Dumb luck

ABC is doubling down on its commitment to game shows in the prime-time hours. In addition to Sunday's return of "Celebrity Family Feud," "$100,000 Pyramid" and "To Tell the Truth," the network is debuting reboots of "Press Your Luck" (Tuesday) and "Card Sharks" (Wednesday), programs that require a minimum of brain cells. It's only a matter of time before we see a revival of "Tic-Tac-Dough."

7 p.m. Sun., KSTP, Ch. 5

He's still standing

"Elton John: Ten Days That Rocked" reflects back on the moments that shaped the star's legacy. It's not nearly as ambitious as "Rocketman," now in theaters, evidenced by the actors who fill in for the musician at different life stages. They look more like Woody Allen and Billie Jean King than Sir Elton.

8 p.m. Sun., ReelzChannel

That's incredible

The new version of "Ripley's Believe or Not!" could have simply taken advantage of folks obsessed with getting into the Guinness World Records by swallowing curved swords and whipping playing cards across a room. But host Bruce Campbell makes sure that this isn't just a freak show, with timeouts for science and history lessons. Believe it — or not.

8 p.m. Sun., Travel

Neal Justin