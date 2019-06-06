A really big show

“The Big Stage” puts vaudeville back in the spotlight with performances from an umbrella juggler, a dancing dog, spinning roller skaters and other acts Ed Sullivan would have thought were the toast of the town. Unfortunately, the corny banter between ringmasters Elizabeth Stanton and James Maslow is less than spectacular.

8 p.m. Friday, WUCW, Ch. 23

Life after prison

Convicted whistleblower Chelsea Manning is the subject of “XY Chelsea,” an intimate documentary made with incredible access to the controversial leaker in the months after her release from prison. Director Tim Travers Hawkins avoids making too many political statements, focusing instead on the mental health of his subject matter.

8 p.m. Friday, Showtime

Manning

Comedy tonight

James Corden is back as host of the “The Tony Awards” (7 p.m. Sunday, WCCO, Ch. 4), always more entertaining than ceremonies for the Emmys and the Oscars. If the performance-packed event isn’t lighthearted enough for you, make sure to check out a rebroadcast of the “Documentary Now!” episode (midnight Friday, IFC) that lovingly sends up Stephen Sondheim’s work, with a new opportunity to sing along to the should-be classic “Holiday Party (Cocaine Tonight).”

Secrets and lies

New episodes of “Big Little Lies” didn’t convince me that the story merited a second season, but they’re worth checking out solely to marvel at new cast member Meryl Streep, playing a woman who slowly realizes her dead son maybe got what he deserved. Find out what inspired her to join the already star-studded cast in Sunday’s Variety section.

8 p.m. Sunday, HBO

Neal Justin