Best of both worlds

If Rod Serling were alive today, he’d most likely binge on “Black Mirror” (before checking out CBS All Access’ reboot of “The Twilight Zone”). Three new “Black Mirror” episodes would now be at his disposal, including “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too,” a lighter than usual installment with Miley Cyrus playing a Hannah Montana-like pop star who teams up with a robot version of herself to thwart her evil aunt. Cyrus is just fine as an actress and even better when covering two Trent Reznor tunes.

Now streaming on Netflix

Royal burn

King George VI’s image has been getting a bump in recent years, thanks to the success of “The King’s Speech” and “The Crown.” Now comes “The King Who Fooled Hitler,” a documentary about how His Highness played along in a subtle game of misdirection that helped make D-Day a success.

8 p.m. National Geographic

Fight the power

“West Wing” favorite Bradley Whitford becomes a series regular in the third season of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” one in which we’ll see June (Elisabeth Moss) fight back against her oppressors. The drama isn’t as red-hot as it once was, but Moss continues to be one of the screen’s most compelling stars.

Now streaming on Hulu

Neal Justin