Unfair and unbalanced

"The Loudest Voice" sets out to convince its audience that former Fox News puppet master Roger Ailes was pure evil, stringing together enough of his vile comments to fill the miniseries' seven-hour running time. But even after watching half the episodes, you'll still be focused on how much time it took the makeup department to transform star Russell Crowe into the Human Blob. Naomi Watts has second billing as Minnesotan Gretchen Carlson, but she barely appears in the first four episodes.

9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime

Water log

"Rivers of Life" couldn't possibly dedicate an episode to the mighty Mississippi without spending time in Minnesota. The filmmakers fulfill their duties by shining a spotlight on Gull Lake's Ice Fishing Extravaganza and Marsh Lake's white pelicans. Other installments in the limited series pay tribute to the Amazon and the Nile.

7 p.m. Wednesday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Stranger' danger

This is the point at which "Stranger Things" should be jumping the shark or, more appropriately, jumping whatever that big ugly blob is wreaking havoc from the Upside Down. But the Duffer Brothers keep the thrills coming in Season 3 — ickier and more charming than ever. Film buffs will get a bonus kick from the wink-wink references to everything from "Romancing the Stone" to "The Terminator." Get an insider's guide from series star David Harbour in Wednesday's Variety section.

Starts streaming Thursday on Netflix

Neal Justin