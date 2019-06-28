Nothing sacred

In "Ramy Youssef: Feelings," the up-and-coming stand-up is so soft-spoken and still, it might take you a while to realize he's dancing on the third rail, tackling issues like abortion, the Sept. 11 attacks, R. Kelly and the advantages of dating a cousin. This special, along with his dynamite Hulu series "Ramy," might be all it takes to declare Youssef the breakout comedian of the year.

9 p.m. Saturday, HBO

Memory play

In "The Rook," former "Shameless" regular Emma Greenwell stars as a British secret-service agent with supernatural powers — and a serious case of amnesia. Is it possible she wandered in from the main plotline of NBC's "Blindspot"? "Twilight" novelist Stephenie Meyer was once attached to this series, but she bolted after the filming of the second episode.

7 p.m. Sunday, Starz

Impractical joker

Fred Savage leads a discussion about the latest episode of the sci-fi drama "The Flare" during "What Just Happened??!" Before you start thinking you're living in a bubble, note that "The Flare" doesn't actually exist and that this series is a spoof of TV after-shows like "Talking Dead." Sigh. If you can't trust the kid from "The Wonder Years," who can you trust?

8:30 p.m. Sunday, KMSP, Ch. 9

Neal Justin