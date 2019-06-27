Patriot games

Vikings fans probably won't start rooting for the New England Patriots after viewing the documentary "100%: Julian Edelman," but they may develop a soft spot for the Super Bowl MVP after watching him recover from a torn ACL, working out to the kind of musical montages Rocky Balboa used to groove on.

8 p.m. Friday, Showtime

The unmasked singer

"The Bobby DeBarge Story" could have been a standard music bio-pic, but former Disney Channel star Roshon Fegan is electric as the doomed R&B singer, a twitching time bomb whose addictions and cockiness eventually drowned out his soaring falsetto voice. Fegan is a talent to keep an eye on.

7 p.m. Saturday, TV One

Franklin

Oh happy day

After a four-year break, "Sunday Best" returns, giving gospel groups from around the world a chance to sing their heavenly praises for a national audience. Host Kirk Franklin welcomes Grammy-nominated artists Kelly Price and Jonathan McReynolds to the judges' panel. Can I hear an amen?

7 p.m. Sunday, BET

Unfair and unbalanced

"The Loudest Voice" sets out to convince its audience that former Fox News puppet master Roger Ailes was pure evil, stringing together enough of his vile comments to fill the miniseries' seven-hour running time. But even after watching half the episodes, you'll still be focused on how much time it took the makeup department to transform star Russell Crowe into the Human Blob. Naomi Watts has second billing as Minnesotan Gretchen Carlson, but she barely appears in the first four episodes.

9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime

Neal Justin