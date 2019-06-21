Safe travels

Children too young to even watch the opening credits of “Game of Thrones” can safely sign up for the animated adventures of “The Bravest Knight.” Minnesotan T.R. Knight is among the actors lending their voices to this amiable series in which the comic sidekick is a purple troll that will probably grow up to be Grimace, and the “Wickedest Witch of the Kingdom” earns her title by gently lowering her victims into a shallow pit.

Now streaming on Hulu

Gone fishing

Reed Meredith, a standout from early expeditions of “Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks,” returns for the sixth season, sitting behind the wheel of a new boat that’s the early front-runner to bring in the biggest haul. Three new competitors join the hunt.

7 p.m. Sunday, National Geographic

Lift off

The upcoming 50th anniversary of man landing on the moon means an onslaught of specials about the event. Many will do a better job than “Apollo 11: Beyond the Moon” in dissecting the event’s impact and challenges, but director Todd Douglas Miller is brilliant at making viewers feel like they had a front-row seat at Mission Control, relying on newly discovered footage and more than 11,000 hours of audio recordings.

8 and 10 p.m. Sunday, CNN

Neal Justin