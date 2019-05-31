The innocence project

“When They See Us” is riveting from the moment we meet the Central Park Five, the teenagers wrongly convicted of assaulting a New York City jogger. But the final installment of the four-part miniseries is nothing short of a masterpiece, thanks to director Ava DuVernay’s unflinching eye for the details of prison life plus Emmy-worthy performances from Jharrel Jerome as the terrified but defiant Korey Wise and Niecy Nash as his soul-searching mother. This is DuVernay’s greatest accomplishment — and that’s saying something.

Now streaming on Netflix

You won’t hear many pop hits in “Jonas Brothers: Chasing Happiness,” but that’s only because filmmaker John Lloyd Taylor is focused on the group’s unlikely success and how it temporarily drove them apart. Minnesota producer John Fields and the Mall of America make cameos in a documentary that will interest even those who couldn’t name a single one of the boy band’s songs.

Starts streaming Tue. on Amazon Prime

Orlando Soria, the host of “Unspouse My House,” is the brightest star in the HGTV universe. No one else on the channel flirts with the camera — and his clients — with such panache. He may not be the most brilliant designer, but he’s the most prepared to lead his own sitcom. Now if only he’d spend a little more time re-tiling the kitchen and less time raiding the bar.

8:30 p.m. Thu., HGTV

Neal Justin