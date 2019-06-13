The night Chicago died

Journalists, law enforcement officials and attorneys take sides when reflecting back on the 2014 police shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald in "16 Shots," director Richard Rowley's unflinching examination of a case that tore Chicago apart. Even those who remember the news story will be riveted by the suspense as reporters fight for footage and officer Jason Van Dyke awaits a verdict.

8 p.m. Friday, Showtime

Out on the street

Sebastian Gutierrez is doing his best to make sure he's not best known for writing "Snakes on the Plane" by creating "Jett," an action series in which his go-to actress, Carla Gugino, plays a newly paroled thief who isn't quite ready to go straight.

9 p.m. Friday, Cinemax

Estoy asustado

"Los Espookys" is mostly in Spanish, but the subtitles alone are funnier than 80% of the English heard on other sitcoms. Co-creator Fred Armisen stars as a parking valet who inspires a group of youngsters to open a little shop of horrors, propelling them into the kind of adventures once taken by the Scooby-Doo gang.

10 p.m. Friday, HBO

Freedom trail

In "City on a Hill," a perfectly slimy Kevin Bacon plays a corrupt FBI veteran who takes a stab at redemption when an idealistic attorney (Aldis Hodge) recruits him to help investigate a series of armored-car robberies in the early 1990s. Everything from the thick Boston accents to the racial tension feels genuine in a series aimed directly at fans of "The Wire."

8 p.m. Sunday, Showtime

Neal Justin