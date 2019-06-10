Revolutionary road

When it comes to raising awareness of the dangers of climate change, Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio is becoming one of the movement’s more prominent town criers. “Ice on Fire,” which he coproduced and narrates, promises to offer innovative ways we could ward off the crisis. And it does — to a point. But you’ll still come away from the documentary worrying that we’re all doomed.

7 p.m. HBO

San Francisco treat

“Deadwood” fans are still amazed that creator David Milch was able to corral the ol’ gang for a reunion, but there’s equal reason to be ecstatic about new episodes of Armistead Maupin’s “Tales of the City,” based on fictional columns serialized for the Bay Area newspaper market. Laura Linney and Olympia Dukakis return to the roles they first portrayed in 1993.

Now streaming on Netflix

Dance, dance, dance

“Pose,” the high-energy series that covers New York’s late ’80s cultural scene, continues to champion LGBTQ artists on camera and behind the scenes. The multitalented Janet Mock and Our Lady J, both transgender women, wrote two of the first three episodes for this second season.

9 p.m. FX

Neal Justin