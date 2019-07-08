Texting to death

Erin Lee Carr seems to have inherited the workaholic habits of her father, the late journalist David Carr. Just two months after the premiere of her documentary about the U.S. gymnastics scandal comes "I Love You, Now Die," a riveting two-part film about a teenager accused of using text messages to drive her boyfriend to suicide. You'll initially want to convict the young woman, but the Twin Cities-raised filmmaker makes sure viewers get both sides of a complicated tragedy.

7 p.m., HBO

No dumb blonde

"Biography: Farrah Fawcett Forever" sets out to prove that the most famous of Charlie's Angels was more than a pinup girl with glowing testimonials from former co-star Jaclyn Smith, studio executive Sherry Lansing and Cicely Tyson. The documentary skips over some of the more questionable moments from the late star's life, such as her bizarre 1997 appearance on "The Late Show With David Letterman."

8 p.m., A&E

Make 'em laugh

Instead of reviving "Last Comic Standing," NBC is launching "Bring the Funny," a summer laugh-off that has more than a little in common with the former reality-competition series. Jeff Foxworthy and Kenan Thompson are among the celebrities judging a wide range of performers, including ventriloquists. You've been warned.

9 p.m., KARE, Ch. 11

Neal Justin