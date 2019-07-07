Sweet emotion

Get ready for Aerosmith's appearance July 19 at the Twin Cities Summer Jam at Canterbury Park with this new episode of "American Pickers" in which our antique collectors are even giddier than usual when they are asked to restore the band's early touring van. Steven Tyler rewards their efforts with a little harp blowing.

7 p.m., History Channel

The return of Ghostface

"Scream" may be a reboot of Wes Craven's 1996 film, but it owes just as much to the John Hughes catalog with our teen protagonists even identifying themselves as the Breakfast Club. This TV version, airing for three consecutive nights, is more diverse and politically sensitive than past adaptations, but it never manages to explain why our heroes can't find the cellphone number to their local police.

8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, VH1

Mission impossible

A lot of legwork took place before Neil Armstrong's one small step for man. "Chasing the Moon," a six-hour documentary stretching over three nights, does an excellent job of setting the scene, establishing the hits and misses that led up to the historic event. Anyone looking to appreciate the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 flight should consider this "American Experience" film required homework.

8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin