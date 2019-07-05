Gods of thunder

The new series “The Strongest Man in History” kicks off in snow-covered Moorhead, Minn., where four competitors challenge one another to contests inspired by Viking warriors. Watching the guys hurl hammers and tow a Viking ship gets a little dull, but the muscle flexing is balanced out by lighthearted ribbing, especially when one of the hulks insists on going ice fishing.

9:30 p.m. Sun., History Channel

The return of Ghostface

“Scream” may be a reboot of Wes Craven’s 1996 film, but it owes just as much to the John Hughes catalog, with our teen protagonists even identifying themselves as the Breakfast Club. This TV version, airing for three consecutive nights, is more diverse and politically sensitive than past adaptations, but it never manages to explain why our heroes can’t find the cellphone number to their local police.

8 p.m. Mon.-Wed., VH1

Mission impossible

A lot of legwork took place before Neil Armstrong’s one small step for man. “Chasing the Moon,” a six-hour documentary stretching over three nights, does an excellent job of setting the scene, establishing the hits and misses that led up to the historic event. Anyone looking to appreciate the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 flight should consider this “American Experience” film required homework.

8 p.m. Mon.-Wed., TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin