Under African skies

"Enchanted Kingdom" sets off to capture the beauty of Africa, but the documentary is largely a horror show with savage footage and creepy music (ants have never, ever looked so frightening). The tone is so ominous, you'll swear that a serene scene of dancing flamingos will eventually by interrupted by a T. Rex. Idris Elba narrates as if he'd rather play Blofeld than the next James Bond.

8 p.m. Saturday, BBC America

Get your motor running

"Evel Live 2" doesn't actually spotlight daredevil Evel Knievel (he passed away 12 years ago), but his spirit most likely will hover above motorcyclists Axell Hodges and Vicki Golden as they attempt to drive through flaming wooden boards and soar over 24 beverage trucks. Motorsports icon Travis Pastrana hosts the live proceedings.

7 p.m. Sunday, History Channel

I feel love

The new series "A Year in Music" looks back at pivotal periods in rock, starting with the year 1977, when the Eagles and Donna Summer were at the top of the charts. Hosts spinning back the dial this summer include comedian Tommy Chong and former MTV DJs Downtown Julie Brown and Matt Pinfield.

8 p.m. Sunday, AXS TV

Neal Justin