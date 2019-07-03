Dark matter

"Into the Dark," the anthology series that debuts a new episode every month, hasn't generated the same buzz as "Black Mirror," but the series does a decent job of mixing social commentary with horror. In the latest installment, "Culture Shock," a Mexican trying to cross the border discovers the American dream isn't all it's cracked up to be.

Now streaming on Hulu

Indoor fireworks

Don't want to battle the traffic and crowds for the holiday? Make a declaration of independence by spending the evening at home with "A Capitol Fourth" (7 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2) and "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular" (7 p.m., KARE, Ch. 11). PBS has Carole King and the "Sesame Street" gang while the NBC lineup includes Jennifer Lopez and Brad Paisley.

'Stranger' danger

This is the point at which "Stranger Things" should be jumping the shark or, more appropriately, jumping whatever that big ugly blob is wreaking havoc from the Upside Down. But the Duffer Brothers keep the thrills coming in Season 3 — ickier and more charming than ever. Film buffs will get a bonus kick from the wink-wink references to everything from "Romancing the Stone" to "The Terminator." See an insider's guide from series star David Harbour at startribune.com/variety.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin