Love at first bite

Discovery Channel's version of Shark Week has more than 20 hours of original programming for viewers to munch on, including "The Sharks of Headstone Hell." The documentary stars a team of creatures who have gotten used to feasting on carcasses discarded by cattle ranchers on a small island off the coast of Australia. Cow lovers will want to avoid the bloody footage at all costs.

9 p.m., Discovery Channel

Lab rats

Bill Nye could learn a thing or two from the teenagers in "Inventing Tomorrow," a documentary about the world's most enthusiastic science fair. The participants from India, Hawaii, Mexico and Indonesia are as impressive as their research results.

10 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Against all odds

Director Joe Brandmeier may be the brother of Chicago radio personality Jonathon Brandmeier, but he was more than willing to cross state lines to make "Small Town Robot," a short but sweet documentary about an ambitious robotics team from a high school in Greenbush, Minn., with a population just over 700 people. The film revels in the kids' underdog status as they head to a national championship in Detroit.

11:30 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin