Superbad

Superheroes have gotten too big for their britches in “The Boys,” a new series in which mutant warriors are more focused on selfies and box-office profits than saving the world. Red-hot producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg lend the same subversive wit they gave to “Preacher” and “Sausage Party.” The results make Deadpool look like Dudley Do-Right.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

The butler did it

If the DC Universe keeps expanding, it won’t be long before we have a series about the Flash’s shoe salesman. The abundance of comic-book shows shouldn’t keep you away from “Pennyworth,” which focuses on Bruce Wayne’s butler before he moved stateside. The drama delivers its fair share of bam-biff-pow action, borrowing just as much from James Bond flicks as it does from the Batman legacy. Star Jack Bannon seems a little puny to be serving as a tough guy, but his suave persona makes up for his slight stature.

8 p.m. Sun., Epix

Going to the chapel

Mindy Kaling’s obsession with rom-coms pays off big time with “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” a series as delightful as the movie it’s oh so loosely based on. Creator Kaling nods to the 1994 film (Andie McDowell appears in an entirely different role) as well as other beloved comedies, but this is a wholly original creation with an international cast balancing love, friendship, work — and the urge to watch the world’s most hilarious rip-off of “The Bachelor.”

Starts streaming Wed. on Hulu

Neal Justin