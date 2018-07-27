Modern woman

The latest true-crime series, “Pink Collar Crimes” prosecutes felonious females with insight from Marcia Clark. In the premiere, a soccer mom drops her kids off at school in a minivan and then heads out to rob banks.

7 p.m. Saturday, WCCO, Ch. 4

Teagarden party

It’s a kick to watch Candace Cameron Bure revive her role of D.J. on Netflix’s “Fuller House,” but the truth is, she doesn’t need the gig, as long as there’s murder on the menu. “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: The Disappearing Game” marks her ninth time as the sleuthing librarian and the ratings rise with every outing. These whodunits may be as solvable as the Monday edition of the New York Times crossword, but at least you don’t end up having to wade through a pool of blood.

8 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Monkey business

Jack Hanna helped increase attendance by 400 percent at his beloved Columbus Zoo by making regular appearances on David Letterman’s shows. Now his colleagues are attempting to use the small screen to attract visitors with “Secrets of the Zoo,” a behind-the-scenes docuseries that makes talking to the animals look a lot more entertaining than it did in that Matt Damon movie.

8 p.m. Sunday, National Geographic Wild

Neal Justin