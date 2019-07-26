Heaven and hell

I didn't know much about author V.C. Andrews before watching "Heaven," the first of five film adaptations of her novels about the luckless Heaven Casteel. Nothing about this kickoff movie made me want to learn more. In Andrews' world, people who live in the Appalachian region drink moonshine for breakfast and almost every grown-up is a pedophile. Future installments, which will premiere over the next four Saturdays, may introduce more likable characters — but I'm not sticking around to find out.

7 p.m. Saturday, Lifetime

Something wild

"Crazy Rich Asians" was too busy soaking up the nightlife to focus on "Wild City: Singapore." This docuseries, narrated by David Attenborough, features saltwater crocodiles, boars, pangolins and other creatures that would never get past the bouncer.

8 p.m. Saturday, BBC America

Roger and her

Although she was heavily promoted in trailers for the miniseries "The Loudest Voice," we haven't seen much of Naomi Watts as Gretchen Carlson. That changes this week in Episode 5, as Carlson takes the first steps toward bringing down Fox News mastermind Roger Ailes. Watts doesn't get to chew the scenery as much as co-star Russell Crowe, but she gets props for not overplaying Carlson's Minnesota accent.

9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime

Neal Justin