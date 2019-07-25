Straight time

The seventh and final season of "Orange Is the New Black" finds the dramedy's main character, Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling), out in the real world — but will she eventually find her way back behind bars? The series may no longer be must-see TV, but fans who abandoned the show a couple of seasons ago may want to reactivate their visitation rights to see how it all ends.

Now streaming on Netflix

Help wanted

If you missed "Hidden Workforce: Undocumented in America" when it premiered earlier this month, CNN is giving you another chance to check it out. Correspondent Ed Lavandera spends much of his time in the Minnesota farming communities of Wells, Worthington and Long Prairie, showing how illegal immigrants are relied upon to do backbreaking work for low wages.

Singing in the rain

The new children's show "Norman Picklestripes" doesn't have much to teach about science or math, but it does offer a toe-tapping introduction to Broadway musicals. While our hero may be the child of Mother Nature, the way he solves problems by breaking into songs, you'd swear he's the offspring of Irving Berlin and Mary Martin.

10 a.m. Saturday, Universal Kids

The butler did it

If the DC Universe keeps expanding, it won't be long before we have a series about the Flash's shoe salesman. The abundance of comic-book shows shouldn't keep you away from "Pennyworth," which focuses on Bruce Wayne's butler Alfred before he moved stateside. The drama delivers its fair share of bam-biff-pow action, borrowing as much from James Bond flicks as it does from the Batman legacy. Star Jack Bannon seems a little puny to be serving as a tough guy, but his suave persona makes up for his slight stature.

8 p.m. Sunday, Epix

Neal Justin