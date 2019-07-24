Space oddity

"Battlestar Galactica" star Katee Sackhoff may have thought twice before enlisting in another space mission, but "Another Life" probably seemed too tempting to turn down. In this promising sci-fi drama, the actor leads a reluctant crew that plans to make first contact — if they don't kill each other in the process. It takes a while for the character's inner Starbuck to kick in, but once it does, viewers are in for a pulse-racing, unpredictable ride with nods to everything from "Alien" to "Close Encounters of the Third Kind."

Now streaming on Netflix

Loose ball

Vikings fans still miffed about Norv Turner's sudden departure from the team in 2016 may enjoy watching the offensive coordinator squirm through the past NFL season in "All or Nothing: The Carolina Panthers." The series opens with optimistic quarterback Cam Newton dancing to Beyoncé's "Beautiful Nightmare." How appropriate. The promising squad is soon in meltdown mode with cameras picking up every painful misstep.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

Sudden death

If you've been waiting for the Indy Pirates' bully of a coach to finally get his comeuppance on "Last Chance U," zip ahead to the last two episodes of the season in which Jason Brown has to pay the price for his obscenity-laced asides. His team's dreadful record doesn't do him any favors.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin